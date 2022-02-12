Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 517.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,190,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $241.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.54. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.11 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

