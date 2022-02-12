Maple (MPL) Trading Up 47.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $22.36 or 0.00052308 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $97.71 million and $31.64 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maple has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00104116 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,948 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.