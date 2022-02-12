Man Group plc Purchases 7,808 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Man Group plc grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $96,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,864,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,574,331,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $583.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $592.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

