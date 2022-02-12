Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Man Group plc increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,421 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $70,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $132.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

