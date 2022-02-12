Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147,445 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $151,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

