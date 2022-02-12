Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,154. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.