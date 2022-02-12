MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.
Shares of MMD opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
