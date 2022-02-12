MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of MMD opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.