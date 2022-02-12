Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 862,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMP stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 1,184,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

