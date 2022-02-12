Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $909,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of IRDM opened at $34.25 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.