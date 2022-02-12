Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 71,722 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $125.09 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

