Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,373 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 316,529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 72,995 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

