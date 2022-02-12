Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 210.3% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 19,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,468. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

