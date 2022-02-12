Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

