Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,887. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Macerich by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

