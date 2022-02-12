LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the January 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($988.51) to €900.00 ($1,034.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($873.56) to €820.00 ($942.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.33.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $8.57 on Friday, reaching $152.49. The company had a trading volume of 159,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $124.26 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

