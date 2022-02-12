LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $681.86

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €681.86 ($783.75) and traded as high as €720.70 ($828.39). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €716.60 ($823.68), with a volume of 459,847 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($781.61) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €880.00 ($1,011.49) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($919.54) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($1,010.34) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($942.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €817.09 ($939.18).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €709.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €682.18.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.