Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

