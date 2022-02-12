Luminus Management LLC Purchases New Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after buying an additional 372,027 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $237,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

