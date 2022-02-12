Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.75

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 319084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 937,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.