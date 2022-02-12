LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

