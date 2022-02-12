LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $14,561,074.24 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Burton White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10.

LPL Financial stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 35,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,619,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

