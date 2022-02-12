Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $260.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.74.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.82. The stock has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

