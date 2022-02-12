Lorna Tilbian Acquires 11,500 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Lorna Tilbian purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($135,605.14).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 867 ($11.72) on Friday. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 835 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 933.24 ($12.62). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 892.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 896.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39.
