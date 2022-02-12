L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($500.00) to €450.00 ($517.24) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

LRLCY stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

