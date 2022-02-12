Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

