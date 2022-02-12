Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 83,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 32,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.31 million and a P/E ratio of -19.64.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

