Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 83,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 32,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.31 million and a P/E ratio of -19.64.
Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)
