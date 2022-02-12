Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a growth of 19,881.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.