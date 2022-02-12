LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

