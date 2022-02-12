Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $21.67. Leslie’s shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 5,353 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

