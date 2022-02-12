Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.