Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Latch’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

Get Latch alerts:

Latch stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Latch has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Latch will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,835,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.