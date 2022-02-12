Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce sales of $306.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.10 million to $456.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.00 million to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.95. 1,004,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,535. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

