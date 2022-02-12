Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Lantronix updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.320-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 854,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,538. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849 over the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

