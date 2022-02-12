Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,840 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 3.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $84.24 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

