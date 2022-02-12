L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $1,040,600.00 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LHX opened at $222.97 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.45.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.