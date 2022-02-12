Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $168.21 or 0.00394536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $43.80 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.