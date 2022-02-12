Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Kura Oncology worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

