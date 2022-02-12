KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $18.65

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $15.18 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.65 or 0.00044329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00037373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103989 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

