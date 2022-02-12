Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Down 99.5% in January

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGTB traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 82,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,976. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Kuboo has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
Kuboo Company Profile
