KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of KT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.
KT Company Profile
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
