KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of KT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

