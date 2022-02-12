Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles reported strong fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. It continues to benefit from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It intends to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. Knowles has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations, which enable it to have the flexibility and quick time-to-market. It has partnered with speech recognition software provider Fluent.ai to demonstrate next-gen voice-controlled True Wireless Stereo earbuds. However, a disruption in the supply chain and an extended international footprint remain concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.30.

Knowles stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Knowles has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 297,226 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 287,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

