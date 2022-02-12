Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Increased to Buy at Colliers Securities

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Knowles by 8.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

