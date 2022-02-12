Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

