KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INKAU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 378,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS INKAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.70.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU).

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.