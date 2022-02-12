Kin Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Kin has a market capitalization of $83.03 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00197102 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00120490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,717,204,746,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars.

