Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.46 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

KIM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 7,907,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,153. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

