Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49. Kforce has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kforce by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,786,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 111,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

