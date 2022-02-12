KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

