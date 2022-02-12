Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennametal is poised to benefit from its strong product offerings, innovation capabilities and diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Solid end markets and operational excellence are expected to be tailwinds. The company’s policy of rewarding shareholders raises attractiveness. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, its earnings lagged estimates while grew 118.8% year over year. For third-quarter fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 3-7% to $500-$520 million. However, cost headwinds related to cost-control actions in the prior-year quarters, and high taxes (26-28% expected for fiscal 2022, whereas 23.6% reported in fiscal 2021) are likely headwinds. Also, risks related to international operations might create headwinds. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

NYSE KMT opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 39.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

