Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

